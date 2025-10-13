Identifyn launches suite of antibodies

The suite is designed for use across all forms of microscopy and fluorescent assays

Immunofluorescent biological investigation specialist Identifyn has launched the SRM AlexaFluor Direct Conjugate product line.

The suite of specific, bright and stable directly conjugated antibodies is designed for use across all forms of microscopy and fluorescent assays.

“We’re excited to bring our SRM AlexaFluor Direct Conjugate product line to the scientific community,” said Identifyn CEO Todd Wyman.

“This new product line represents a significant leap forward, offering scientists the ability to generate meaningful data more quickly and with greater accuracy.

The launch of this product line coincides with an increasing need for robust and versatile tools in research and discovery.

The product line is expected to be available in the early fourth quarter of 2025 through Thermo Fisher Scientific.