Fighting ESD in cleanroom environments

Maintaining quality and functionality in cleanroom environments

Elizabeth Norwood, a senior chemist from MicroCare, explores how to protect sensitive cleanroom devices while ensuring they maintain quality and functionality.

Electronic medical device manufacturers face the ongoing challenge of maintaining product reliability and performance. Electrostatic discharge (ESD) poses a serious threat across all production settings, particularly in cleanrooms. Sensitive devices like pacemakers, insulin pumps, imaging systems, and patient monitors are especially at risk owing to their intricate electronics.

As these technologies become more compact and sophisticated, the potential for ESD-related damage increases. To address this, manufacturers must implement robust protection measures while adhering to strict regulatory requirements to ensure product quality and functionality.

What is ESD?

Electrostatic discharge occurs when two objects with differing electrostatic potentials come into proximity or contact, resulting in a rapid transfer of electrons. Even minor ESD events can have severe consequences in manufacturing, particularly for sensitive electronic components such as Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs), which are integral to many modern medical devices.

ESD-related failures in medical devices typically take two forms: catastrophic failure and latent damage. Catastrophic failure results in immediate and detectable malfunction, often found during manufacturing or initial quality control procedures. Latent damage, however, poses a more complex challenge. Devices affected by latent ESD damage may pass initial tests but experience premature failure in the field, potentially compromising patient safety and the manufacturer’s reputation.

While essential for keeping sterility and precision in medical device production, cleanrooms present unique challenges for ESD control. Low humidity levels, necessary to inhibit microbial growth, can increase the risk of static build-up. Even though cleanroom garments are designed to prevent contamination, friction from personnel movement can still generate static charges. Routine activities like walking across the cleanroom floor can create static potentials, sometimes reaching thousands of volts if ESD control measures are not effectively managed.

Furthermore, many cleanroom surfaces and equipment are constructed from insulating materials that can accumulate static charges.

Addressing the risk of ESD

To address these challenges, medical device manufacturers should implement a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to ESD control. This strategy begins with personnel management. All staff working in the cleanroom should use anti-static wrist straps or heel grounders connected to verified ground points. These devices continuously dissipate static charges that accumulate on the human body. ESD-safe footwear and clothing, including cleanroom-compatible garments manufactured from static-dissipative materials, further mitigate the risk of charge generation and accumulation.

Environmental modifications play a crucial role in ESD mitigation. Conductive flooring or floor mats should be installed to dissipate static charges effectively. Humidity levels should be precisely regulated, typically kept between 40% and 70%, while temperatures should be controlled between 18-22°C (64-70°F) to balance static reduction with other cleanroom requirements. All work surfaces, equipment, and tools should be properly grounded, creating a network that safely channels static charges away from sensitive components.

Material handling procedures are equally important in ESD prevention. PCBAs and components should be transported and stored in ESD-safe containers and packaging. In areas where non-conductive materials that cannot be grounded must be used, ionisation systems can help to neutralise static charges.

The importance of cleaning

Cleaning and maintenance protocols are integral to ongoing ESD control. Effective cleaning in PCBA assembly is not just about removing contaminants but also about preventing ESD. Some cleaning fluids can generate significant static charges, worsening the ESD risk rather than mitigating it. For example, certain flux removers can produce static as high as 12,000 volts owing to friction when dispensed from aerosol cans. To address this, manufacturers should use specially engineered static-dissipating tools that attach to the aerosol can to minimise the generation of static charges to just over 50 volts.

In addition, regular use of pre-saturated ESD-dissipating cleaning wipes can significantly reduce static build-up. These wipes effectively remove contaminants like fingerprints and grease without leaving lint, debris or static charges. They should be used in straight lines with overlapping strokes to ensure thorough coverage. It’s advisable to choose wipes with low/no alcohol content to prevent drying out surfaces and causing damage.

An ESD-safe controlled flux remover dispensing system is another tool that helps to manage ESD and improve cleaning outcomes. This system allows technicians to apply flux remover in a controlled manner, reducing waste and ensuring that the cleaning process does not introduce further static. Brushes attached to these systems can help clean under surface-mounted components more effectively while also grounding the cleaning tool to end any charge build-up.

Training and maintenance

The effectiveness of ESD control measures relies on proper implementation by personnel meaning comprehensive training programs should be set up. All staff working in or entering the cleanroom should undergo regular ESD awareness training.

Manufacturers should conduct periodic audits of ESD control practices and equipment to ensure ongoing effectiveness and verify compliance with regulations.

Effective ESD control

Effective ESD control in cleanroom manufacturing medical devices is critical to the ongoing battle against electrostatic discharge. By minimising ESD-related damage, manufacturers significantly enhance the long-term reliability of their devices. This reduces costs associated with warranty claims, rework, and product recalls.

Microcare is a precision cleaning solutions company based in the US.

For more information visit: www.microcare.com