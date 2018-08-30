Your chance to win Olympus Image of the Year Award 2018

Enter the Olympus European Life Science Light Microscopy Awards before 31 October 2018 for your chance win awesome Olympus prizes! The awards celebrate the art of life science microscopy, providing you with a platform to reveal your inner artist and demonstrate how beautiful images illustrate the details of life.

Last year, Dr. Steve Lowry won 1st prize with his fascinating image of the skin of a sea-cucumber. The image was taken using polarized light microscopy and perfectly illustrates the artistry that can be found in such images.

Entering the competition is easy, click here for your chance to win one of these amazing Olympus prizes: