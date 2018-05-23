X-ray imaging portfolio expands

Zeiss has introduced a new X-ray imaging instrument, Xradia Context microCT, a large field-of-view, non-destructive 3D X-ray microcomputed tomography system. Xradia Context is built on proven Xradia technology, reaping crossover benefits of years of platform advancements and providing investment assurance as the system is capable of field-conversion to an Xradia Versa 3D X-ray microscope (XRM).



Xradia Context is a tomographic imaging solution for a variety of 3D characterisation and inspection needs, from research applications in materials and life sciences to industrial use in product development or natural resource exploration. Users easily adjust the system to image large intact samples to reveal interior details in their full 3D context, or small samples to maximise geometric magnification and resolve fine features with high resolution and high contrast. It offers superb image quality, stability and usability, along with an efficient workflow environment and high throughput scanning.



Lourens Steger, head of X-ray microscopy at Zeiss USA, says, “We continue to extend the capabilities of our XRM products in the field with newly offered functionality and modules to meet evolving customer needs. Xradia Context joins this family and inherits the same commitment to extendibility that ensures an initial investment in advanced X-ray imaging technology will be protected well into the future. It enables customers to enter into the Xradia ecosystem with a system to address their applications today, and room to grow as needed."