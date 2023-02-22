Wi-Fi enabled tube reader

Ziath has launched its next generation DataPaq Handheld 2 tube reader, designed to be held and operated in one hand, leaving the other free for tube handling.

Designed for easy portability, the new DataPaq Handheld 2 is a dedicated standalone device for rapidly reading single 2D bar-coded tubes. Its highly intuitive interface and easy-to-read display, simplify and speed operation.

The software on the mobile phone sized device is pre-loaded and boots up immediately with a battery life of up to a week. Charging is via a USB 3 port.

The DataPaq Handheld 2 has four operating modes. Barcode scanning enables the user to rapidly scan a tube barcode and view it on screen. Data Entry allows the user to scan a tube barcode and enter the information about the contained sample and store it in their sample information database. Data View allows the user to scan a barcode and see details of the sample in the tube. Picklist mode allows them to enter a tube picklist using the associated client on a PC and scan the tubes with the DataPaq Handheld 2 to ensure they have selected the correct tubes from the freezer. Connection by Wi-Fi allows the product to be used wherever users keep their samples.