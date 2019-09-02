WPI has introduced a series of Micro Fine Mesh Baskets that are ideal for washing or sterilising very small parts. has introduced a series of Micro Fine Mesh Baskets that are ideal for washing or sterilising very small parts.

The series of baskets consists of many sizes – from 40 x 40 x 20 mm up to 180 x 130 x 20 mm. The Micro Fine baskets are constructed with micro fine mesh with opening squares of 1.0 mm and wire diameter of 0.5 mm.

In addition to the Micro Fine Baskets, WPI also offers a series of Fine Mesh Baskets and a series of Perforated Baskets. The basket selected would be determined by the parts being cleaned or sterilised.

These baskets are manufactured with 304 stainless steel that has been electrolyte polished. Each basket is provided with a lid with a wire locking clip.