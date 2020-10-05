Virtual Analytica: vacuum in focus

With its vacuum innovations for laboratory technology, analytics and biotechnology, the manufacturer Leybold is participating in this year's Analytica from 19 to 23 October. The special feature: this year the trade fair will be held purely virtually – as Analytica Virtual. With this premiere it offers a platform for all exhibitors and visitors who would have refrained from participating due to the present global situation. In order to reach interested parties from all over the world, the exhibition will be accessible around the clock on all five days.

Vacuum technology is the core element in many analytical, research and laboratory facilities. Today, ergonomic, oil-free vacuum solutions that save energy and enable optimised data evaluation are in demand. The suitable vacuum components are an essential factor for the efficiency of running processes.

An innovation from Leybold is celebrating its premiere at Analytica: the firm has extended its product family of dry compressing multi-stage Roots vacuum pumps Ecodry plus for laboratory, research and development as well as analytical applications. The Ecodry 40 and 65 plus versions are now joined by the new smaller pump sizes Ecodry 25 and 35 plus. With the completion of these ergonomic, low-maintenance, economical and completely oil-free backing pumps, Leybold is thus closing a gap in its portfolio. "The pump is compact in its design, low-vibration, powerful, easy to operate and quiet," summarises Product Manager Alexander Kaiser.

The trade fair portfolio includes product presentations, brochures, videos and lectures - including the Turbovac i/iX series, which has been expanded to include the new sizes 850 i/iX and 950 i/iX. The two new turbomolecular pumps are characterized in particular by long, trouble-free operating times and lower operating costs. They are used in research and development applications where a clean and stable high and ultra-high vacuum is required - such as in analysis, thin-film research or helium recovery. In vacuum systems with limited installation space and little room for the vacuum pumps, the Turbovac i/iX variants offer maximum flexibility and can be mounted in any orientation.