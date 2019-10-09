Versatile plate handler opens more applications to automation

Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA) has released a series of new application notes demonstrating the versatility and flexibility of its benchtop S-Lab automated plate handler. The S-Lab is the firm's entry-level automation solution, designed to easily enable multiple applications for faster scientific breakthroughs. Compatible with hundreds of laboratory instruments, the latest application notes highlight specific instrument pairings for walk-away automation of flow cytometry, high-throughput flow cytometry, cell imaging/counting and qPCR.

Flow cytometry is a vital technique used in cellular analysis and biomolecule detection. Analytical instruments such as the Intellicyt iQue screeners or the Miltenyi MACSQuant systems are widely used for this purpose, however handing samples to these instruments can still produce a bottleneck. Similar sample handling bottlenecks occur with generating large scale data from qPCR analyses on systems such as the Roche LightCycler 480 and Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7, as too with multiparameter cell imaging/counting with systems such as the Nexcelom Celigo Image Cytometer. The new series of app notes describe how the S-Lab plate handler seamlessly integrates with these and many other laboratory instruments, allowing scientists to carry out a wider range of sample analyses unattended and fully automated, reducing bottlenecks and increasing throughput. To read the application notes please visit www.paa-automation.com/resources/application-notes.



The automated plate handler features super-easy usability and a highly affordable price-point, redefining automation by providing the same reliability as an expensive robotic arm. Small enough to fit most lab benches and safety cabinets, this innovative system effectively handles lidded plates with barcode reading and optical plate sensing delivering reliable walk-away operation. Harmony Batch Manager and Overlord software provide more consistent control over processes, higher reliability and greater data connectivity.

