Versatile 2D rack scanner

Ziath has announced that its compact DataPaq Mirage CMOS-camera based 2D tube rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes, in addition to all popular makes of coded tubes in ANSI/SLAS format racks.

Economically priced to suit most budgets, the DataPaq Mirage has been designed as a faster, more productive camera-based replacement for a flatbed scanner. Its low profile and ability to scan all current, commonly used ANSI/SLAS format racks enables it to be simply integrated with liquid handling platforms and other automation systems.

The scanner offers easy, out-of-the-box set up and is delivered pre-calibrated and ready to scan. Benefiting from advanced illumination, scanning and decode technology, it can, error-free, decode a complete 96 well rack in just two-to-three seconds.

Steve Knight at Ziath comments: "Our new optional upgrade allows the Mirage to quickly and successfully decode the latest split-code Brooks Acoustix tubes, without the need to cover the racks, in less than five seconds and with full empty-well detection."