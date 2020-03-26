UV-Vis analysis on the next level

These instruments are equipped as standard with the LabSolutions UV-Vis analytical data system for UV-VIS spectrophotometers. The UV-i Selection systems are well-suited for use in a wide range of fields, including academia, pharmaceuticals and chemicals. They offer a highly user-friendly operability, automated analysis of multiple samples and other features to satisfy a broad spectrum of customer needs.

The six models in the UV-i Selection series are the UV-1900i, UV-2600i, UV-2700i, UV-3600i Plus, SolidSpec-3700i and SolidSpec-3700i DUV. The letter “i” stands for

the “intelligence” to determine automatically whether samples pass or fail criteria, relieving users from the tedium of repetitive quality control steps

“innovation” covering automatic measurement to improve operating efficiency

“informatics” meaning improved data analysis efficiency and stronger data management functionality

Multi-faceted increase in efficiency

The UV-i Selection series provides new product features which are common to all models. They increase efficiency in multi-faceted ways, such as quality control, automation and time-saving as well as data management functionalities:

Automatic pass/fail determination for improved efficiency

Systems are equipped as standard with a spectral evaluation function that can determine automatically whether data satisfies specified criteria. The function helps to improve the efficiency of quality control operations by eliminating the steps of manual data analysis otherwise required after acquisition of spectra.

Automatic measurement for improved operating efficiency

By connecting an autosampler unit, the system can analyze up to 360 samples automatically. Used in combination with the spectral evaluation function, the entire process including pass/fail determination can be fully automated.

Improved data analysis efficiency and stronger data management

Data can be sent to an Excel spreadsheet in real time or saved simultaneously as a text file. This reduces the time spent sending data to separate software for data analysis. Also, Shimadzu’s LabSolutions software includes advanced security functionality for solutions compliant with electronic records and electronic signature (ER/ES) regulations.

The UV-i Selection spectrophotometers serve a broad spectrum of applications. The instruments cover wavelengths from deep ultra-violet up to Near-Infrared range, reaching from 165 – 3,300 nm. They also offer high-sensitivity and fast analysis, and a large diversity of measurement modes.

UV-1900i: awarded system with new functionalities

În addition to the intelligence, innovation and informatics functionalities, the UV-1900i is equipped with an ultra-fast scan acquiring spectra as fast as 29,000 nm /min, providing high-accuracy quantitative analysis and detection of low-concentration components. This double-beam UV-Vis spectrophotometer applies Shimadzu's original LO-RAY-LIGH diffraction grating technology. Its easy-to-use color touch panel supports excellent operability. The UV-1900i has been awarded with a 2019 Red Dot Design Award, a world-leading design award.

The UV-1900i can be either controlled via a computer or operated as a standalone system, independently without a computer connected. The following features are applicable when used as a standalone system.

Data Transfer Function

Up to 999 saved sets of data can be transferred. Consequently, data can be acquired or analyzed remotely from a location other than where the system is installed.

Wakeup Function

The wakeup function starts up the system at any specified time. Switching the power ON before the operator arrives at work avoids time spent waiting next to the system.

External Control Function

UV-1900i systems can also be controlled with other software, although the LabSolutions UV-Vis software is included as standard. This means that specialized or combined systems including the UV-1900i can be configured.