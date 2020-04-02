The use of cleanrooms in the food manufacturing industry

There has never been a more critical time to ensure that food manufacturing is held to a high standard. The food we eat must be safe for consumption, particularly for those with specific dietary requirements such as gluten or lactose intolerances.
Food manufacturers operating within the dairy and meat industries, as well as companies within the specialist processed food sector, are making use of cleanrooms to provide customers with peace of mind.
With strict filtering and ventilation systems, cleanrooms are entirely sealed off from the rest of a production facility; preventing contamination. Before air is pumped into the space, it is sifted to capture mould, dust, mildew and bacteria. In addition, all personnel operating within a cleanroom must wear masks and cleansuits.
The choice to invest in cleanroom technology within food manufacturing processes deliver numerous benefits, including:
Three essential requirements must be adhered to when operating a cleanroom.
In addition to companies operating within the meat, dairy and speciality dietary-requirements industry, other food manufacturers making use of cleanroom technology include:
among others.
In addition to food manufacturers making use of cleanrooms within their production and preparation processes, the food packaging sector is also investing in these spaces.
CleanPack is an EU-funded project that has integrated multiple techniques into one machine to produce packaging that maintains the same food safety levels found in cleanrooms. The device operates via a four-module design:
And can be adapted to different customer and market requirements. In addition, the technique is increasing food shelf-life by at least 150% without requiring the addition of chemical preservatives.
During a period of uncertainty stemming from the spread of coronavirus, and a rise in people seeking diet-specific food alternatives, knowing that companies within the food industry are making use of cleanrooms is exceptionally welcome.