Upgraded imaging technology

Hamamatsu Photonics has succeeded in creating a technology that upgrades the spatial resolution of two-photon excitation fluorescence microscopy.

Ideal for high-precision observations of deep regions in biological samples, this technology will become an indispensable tool for understanding brain functions. This was achieved through intensive research efforts using the firm's spatial light modulators (SLM) and its optical control technology fostered over many years.

Applying results from this research will easily enhance the resolution of two-photon excitation microscopes equipped with an SLM. This new microscopy technique is being put to practical use across a broad range of fields including neuroscience and biology. It allows for detailed measurements of deep regions in biological samples and highly accurate observations of changes in the state of organelles that make up cells. This makes it a promising tool for applications in research on brain functions, kidney disease and other illnesses.