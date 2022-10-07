Updated multi-slide digital scanner

Hamamatsu Photonics has announced the release of an updated version of the NanoZoomer S60, an automated system capable of scanning up to 60 glass slides. The NanoZoomer S60v2MD Slide scanner system (C16600-21MDEU) is the latest addition to the NanoZoomer series of whole slide scanners, which support clinical diagnosis. has announced the release of an updated version of the NanoZoomer S60, an automated system capable of scanning up to 60 glass slides. The NanoZoomer S60v2MD Slide scanner system (C16600-21MDEU) is the latest addition to the NanoZoomer series of whole slide scanners, which support clinical diagnosis.

The latest version not only scans faster compared to the previous model in 40x mode, but it also offers new features. Three cassette slots can be used interchangeably for standard and mega-sized slides and it includes selectable fully automated and semi-automated scanning modes. Customers can still expect the convenience of the operational software to help them create scan profiles and perform quality checks on images. Additionally, the S60v2MD complies with IVDR, making it ideal for clinical customers.

The NanoZoomer series is a family of whole slide scanners that convert glass slides into high-resolution digital data by high-speed scanning. Scanned data can be viewed on a PC monitor by using the dedicated viewer software, including a patented navigation map delivering a viewing environment just as if operating a microscope. The image acquisition software (NZAcquireMD) and the image viewing software (NZViewMD) allow users to easily create, view and perform quality-checks on whole slide images.

Behind the hardware and software, clinical customers will find trained specialists supporting them through the adoption of new workflows. In fact, trainings and technical support are in place to ensure a smooth transition whether it is integrating a new scanner model into a workflow, or changing from manual to digital pathology.