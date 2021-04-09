Ultrafast automated microscope

Euroimmun, a PerkinElmer company, has announced the launch of the EuroPattern Microscope Live (EPML) compact immunofluorescence microscope, available with the fourth generation of the company’s EuroLabOffice 4.0 (ELO 4.0) laboratory management software. The combined system of hardware and software allows for ultrafast automated immunofluorescence image acquisition, pattern recognition and titer estimation as well as modern diagnostics at the screen.

Indirect immunofluorescence tests (IIFT) are diagnostic assays used to detect antibodies in a patient sample. Traditional interpretation of IIFT results under the fluorescence microscope is a time-consuming process that requires a dark room and experienced staff. The introduction of automated microscopy in diagnostic routines eliminates these challenges and supports standardisation of IIFT result interpretation.

“With the EuroPattern Microscope Live and EuroLabOffice 4.0 product combination, we offer a new compact system that is affordable for any diagnostic lab,” said Chief Executive Officer of Euroimmun Dr. Wolfgang Schlumberger. “This system can be applied in all lab environments and under any light conditions, with the aim of increasing quality and efficiency of indirect immunofluorescence testing. Noteworthy is its excellent speed in automated image acquisition and classification.”

Due to application of a novel laser focusing technology, the EPML acquires and interprets high quality immunofluorescence images in less than two seconds per image. The system autonomously evaluates a particularly high number of recorded immunofluorescence patterns that are indicative of the presence of certain autoantibodies, and thus point to a specific autoimmune disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, vasculitis or autoimmune hepatitis. In addition to the positive/negative classification for a variety of different substrates, the patterns of anti-nuclear antibodies (in conformity with the International Consensus on Antinuclear Antibody Patterns) and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies can also be recognised by leveraging deep learning algorithms. A touch screen allows easy live microscopy during automated processing via multi-touch navigation and pinch-to-zoom functionality.

ELO 4.0 software further simplifies and is designed to speed up not only IIFT testing but also other laboratory diagnostics by acting as the central interface for all laboratory instruments, working places and laboratory information systems. The software enables intelligent and intuitive data management as well as the seamless communication needed to provide operators with a 360-degree view of a patient’s results, including current and past findings, that can lead to a faster, more reliable diagnosis.