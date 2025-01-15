UK must boost scientific innovation, says Lords report

The government and City must take much greater risks to boost UK scientific innovation, according to the Lords Science and Technology Committee’s report Don’t fail to scale: Seizing the opportunities of engineering biology.

The report, a result of an eight-month inquiry, states that the UK has already lost its once enviable position in engineering biology and that it is in “severe” danger of falling further behind without “urgent action”.

“Britain is a world-leader in scientific innovation, with a heritage that is the envy of the world,” said the chair of the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee Baroness Brown of Cambridge.

“But all too frequently we are crashing into walls rather than smashing through ceilings.”

Without drastic action, the Lords report predicts that the UK will be trapped in a “doom loop” where foreign competitors leapfrog or exploit British breakthroughs.

There is a “small and closing” window of opportunity for the UK to reverse this pattern and reassert its global scientific dominance.

The UK already has many strengths in engineering biology. Some of these strengths include:

Converting waste into fuel using bio-engineered bacteria.

Growing cells in a lab to produce meat. (The UK recently approved the use of so-called cultivated meat in pet food, the first European country to do so).

Using biology to recover and recycle rare earth minerals, and break down pollution in water.

Creating bio-engineered plants resistant to diseases, reducing the need for pesticides and fungicides.

Transforming industries like fashion by using biology to produce and fix dyes to textiles, reducing wasteful processes.

However, The Committee calls for action in seven key areas: strategy, skills, regulation, infrastructure, investment, adoption and governance. The UK must:

Offer incentives to firms to invest in innovative bio-tech companies and products; ensure engineering biology is central to its industrial strategy.

Recommit to its £2 billion funding target over 10 years for research and development and ensure stable funding for laboratories.

Have effective policies in place to attract top talent, including from abroad.

Develop more routes into engineering biology such as through apprenticeships.

The report says that these actions must be taken to contribute to the UK’s economic and scientific growth.

“All too often we hear that when companies reach a certain size, they move abroad for better investment and development prospects, taking most of the economic benefit with them,” said Brown. “This failure to scale in the UK is a long-standing issue which requires an urgent, concerted, cross-government approach to fix.”

The aim is to ensure UK scientists and technology companies can tackle global challenges and remain a world leader in the engineering biology sector.

“Pioneering companies urgently need to scale-up to become globally competitive - not get stuck in the investment ‘valley of death’,” said Brown.

“The Committee believes that without urgent action across the key areas set out in our report, the UK is at severe risk of losing the potential benefits of a world-leading engineering biology sector.”