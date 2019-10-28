AMS Bio announces two new Luciferase assay kits designed to help scientists improve their gene reporter assays.

Gene reporter assays are widely used in research and drug discovery. The development of such cell lines is often time-consuming and costly. Once these cell lines are finally validated, why jeopardise your results with cheap and low-end detection kits that can impact the reproducibility of your experiments in unintended and unanticipated ways? Two reliable and powerful luciferase detection kits - the One-Step Luciferase Assay System and the Dual Luciferase Assay System - are now available from AMS Bio to address this issue.

Luciferase is the general description given to a class of oxidative enzymes that catalyse reactions that give off light, a process known as bioluminescence. These enzymes are used for promoter activity assays, that use luciferase reporter cell lines where a promoter region from a gene of interest is placed immediately upstream of the coding sequence for luciferase. In this system, transcriptional activation of the gene of interest leads to a level of luciferase expression that is proportional to the level of gene activation.

The One-Step Luciferase Assay System is designed to be used for high-throughput, sensitive quantitation of firefly luciferase activity in mammalian cell culture. The reagent consists of two components, a Luciferase Reagent Buffer (Component A) and Luciferase Reagent Substrate (Component B). Component A and Component B are combined to form a working solution that contains all the necessary components for cell lysis and luciferase quantitation. This assay system not only provides highly sensitive detection of firefly luciferase activity but the signal output is stable for more than two hours, providing flexibility with regard to incubation time. Designed as a convenient, simple one-step, homogeneous protocol this Luciferase Assay System minimises handling steps to support high-throughput screening applications. The One-Step Luciferase Assay can be used with a wide variety of reporter cell lines provided by AMS Bio as well as other reporter cell lines based on firefly luciferase reporters.

The Dual Luciferase Assay System is designed to be used for high-throughput, rapid quantitation of both Firefly and Renilla luciferases from a single sample in mammalian cell culture. Adding sequentially each specific reaction buffer and substrate allows the lysis and measurement of the firefly luciferase luminescence first, and after, measurement of Renilla luciferase luminescence for normalisation and improved results accuracy. In addition to normalising and increasing the accuracy of the data, the Dual Luciferase Assay System offers highly sensitive detection of firefly luciferase activity and Renilla luciferase activity that is stable for over an hour, providing the flexibility required for use in screening applications. In addition, the Dual Luciferase Assay System follows a simple homogeneous protocol minimising handling steps making it perfect for use in high-throughput applications.