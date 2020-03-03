Two new high volume pipettes launched

INTEGRA Biosciences is expanding its comprehensive collection of pipettes with the upcoming launch of two new EVOLVE manual pipettes – high volume 8 and 12 channel options offering a market-leading capacity of 1250 µl per channel.



The incredibly popular EVOLVE family already offers users a full assortment of single, 8, 12 and 16 channel manual pipettes, covering a volume range of 0.2 to 5000 µl. These latest additions have been developed in response to customer requests for large volume multichannel pipettes – especially useful for cell culture applications. The manually actuated plunger allows you to generate significantly more force for aspirating and dispensing than an electronic pipette, making them perfect for vigorous mixing and breaking up cell pellets. These new pipettes retain all the same beneficial features of the EVOLVE pipette range, including quick set dials that allow volumes to be set in the blink of an eye, and a lightweight ergonomic design for more comfortable and productive pipetting.



All EVOLVE pipettes use INTEGRA’s GripTip pipette tips, with the range including a number of specialty tips aimed at cellular applications, such as 1250 µl short tips – for more ergonomic pipetting – and wide bore tips, which help to eliminate cell shearing and aid pipetting of viscous solutions.



For higher throughput cell-based applications, INTEGRA also offers the VIAFLO 96/384 – a compact, affordable and easy to use solution for 24, 96 and 384 channel pipetting – enabling filling, mixing or seeding of an entire plate in one dispense.