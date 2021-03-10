Two GC-MS products launched

Addressing the need for increased flexibility, speed and accuracy in research applications throughout academic and industry laboratories, a new gas chromatography (GC) high-resolution mass spectrometer (MS) with excellent mass resolving power, sensitivity and wide dynamic range offers researchers the capability to achieve new depths of analysis and drive scientific understanding. With new-generation system architecture and instrument control software, the system provides simple yet powerful data acquisition capabilities, addressing the most demanding analytical challenges.

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris GC 240 MS takes research capabilities to a new level with a resolving power of 240,000, for accelerated innovation. By delivering both quantitative and qualitative information from a single injection, the new system enables precise and comprehensive compound identification, allowing researchers to make fast and accurate discoveries with confidence. As research laboratories require the versatility to answer myriad questions in their studies, the Orbitrap Exploris GC 240 MS also provides the flexibility to tackle a diverse range of analytical challenges, from identifying unknown contaminants and extractables and leachables, to applied quantification and metabolomics. The system offers the capability of MS/MS for compound structural information and both electron and chemical ionisation without system venting to speed up time to result.

"Having confidence in results is the cornerstone of effective and progressive research, allowing quick and informed decision making and ensuring promising opportunities aren’t missed," said Fabrizio Moltoni, vice president and general manager, applied analytical technologies, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Orbitrap Exploris GC 240 MS delivers breakthrough performance, reliability and the depth of analysis needed to address the most complex analytical challenges, supporting researchers to make groundbreaking discoveries."

Dr. John Bowden, associate professor of chemistry, University of Florida, said, "For metabolomics experiments, the capability to achieve such high selectivity and maintain sensitivity is revolutionary for our research. Having easy access to this data certainty and such wide coverage opens up new research avenues for us."

The new system, along with the Orbitrap Exploris GC, extends the portfolio of high-resolution accurate mass systems, which is now comprised of the Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer, launched in 2019, and the recently introduced Orbitrap Exploris 240 and Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometers.