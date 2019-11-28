Transfecting human embryonic stem cells

AMS Bio reports on how it has worked with Singapore General Hospital (Singapore) to help it identify the best reagent to transfect its human embryonic stems cells.

Historically the research group of Prof Tan Eng-King had used GeneIN, a transfection reagent specifically developed for stem cells which is now no longer available. Working with AMS Bio, Singapore General Hospital tested several reagents before electing to switch to GenePorter 2 to efficiently transfect its human embryonic stem cells. Senior researcher, Dr Christine Chan Hui Shan, commented: “Human embryonic stem cells are notoriously difficult-to-transfect primary cells. GenePorter2 enabled us to deliver our target genes into hESCs with an improved efficiency."

GenePorter2 transfection reagent is a lipid formulation specifically designed to provide high transfection efficiencies in a broad range of mammalian cells. It is especially effective in difficult-to-transfect cells, such as PC-12, macrophages, and primary cells. Developed using a high-throughput transfection assay that screens a large library of cationic lipids, the reagent was selected based on high transfection efficiency, low cytotoxicity, and exceptional stability. Additionally, because of its minimised interaction with serum components, the reagent is ideal for transfection in serum containing media.

AMS Bio aims to help advance stem cell discovery by supplying research scientists with the necessary tools and reagents needed to work more efficiently and obtain reliable results faster. Stem cells, particularly human embryonic stem cells, are a notoriously labile cell type. Without careful attention, these cells tend to spontaneously differentiate and undergo genomic rearrangements in culture. Today, the firm is able to offer researchers a wide range of high-performance stem-cell-optimised and -qualified growth media, sera, feeder cells, supplements, growth factors and assay kits.