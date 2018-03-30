Toolkit for exosome research

AMS Bio has announced that its exosome product range now includes everything users need for studying and using exosomes, from isolation and characterisation, to cargo profiling and engineering, and more.

Exosomes influence every step of this cascade and therefore represent a novel strategy for cancer therapy.

For high-quality exosome isolation ­the company offers the ExoQuick family of reagents for ultracentrifugation-free isolation, ExoMax Opti Enhancer to provide a rapid, easy way to prepare samples for density gradient-based exosome isolation, or Exo-Flow products for IP- and FACS-based exosome isolation. In addition, AMS Bio offers a range of products that easily detect the presence of exosomes with general and tissue-specific antibodies and arrays, as well as flow cytometry reagents that label exosomes.

When you need to quantify the exosomes you've isolated, the firm offers a range of options that meet most needs. For a fast and sensitive antibody-based quantitation, the ExoELISA-Ultra CD63 kit provides excellent sensitivity down to 1-200 µg protein equivalentand a fast, 4-hour workflow. If you want even faster quantitation (20 minutes) that does not rely on antibody binding, the Exocet kit provides direct measurement of the activity of a known exosomal protein, Acetylcholinesterase (AChE). FluoroCet is a more sensitive version of Exocet that relies upon fluorescence-based quantitation.

Tracking exosomes and their cargo is made easily using the company's Exosome labels that include ready-to-go Cyto-tracers, ExoGlow reagents, and Xpack lentivectors. If you are interested in characterising exosomal RNA or proteins for biomarker profiling, the company also offers a range of intuitive, easy-to-use products.

Exosomes are small endosome derived lipid nanoparticles actively secreted by exocytosis in most living cells. Release of exosomes occurs either constitutively or upon induction, under both normal and pathological conditions, in a dynamic, regulated and functionally relevant manner. Isolated from diverse cell lines, Exosomes have been shown to have pleiotropic physiological and pathological functions and play significant roles in diverse pathological conditions such as cancer, infectious and neurodegenerative diseases.