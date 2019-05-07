Tiny camera with fast autofocus

Tiny body, immense potential: weighing only 12g and with extremely compact dimensions of 26.5 x 23 x 21.5mm, the latest uEye XS camera from IDS Imaging Development Systems finds its place everywhere. Its fast autofocus is a special highlight among the numerous auto functions. It delivers consistently sharp images starting from distances of only 10cm. The 5MP industrial camera will be available from May 2019.

The new UI-1007XS replaces the previous UI-1005XS model but retains similar performance, appearance and functionality. The USB 2.0 camera has a robust magnesium housing and stands out due to its light weight, compact size and many practical automatic functions.

Maike Strecker, uEye Product Manager, explains: "The XS combines the simplicity of a consumer camera with the application capabilities of an industrial camera. Thanks to its 5MP OmniVision CMOS sensor and helpful functions such as automatic white balance, automatic exposure and autofocus, the camera delivers excellent images even in difficult lighting conditions."

In JPEG mode, the model delivers 15 frames per second and up to 30 fps at reduced resolution. In addition, eight freely selectable and easily switchable image formats from VGA to 5 MP are available. In combination with the integrated JPEG compression, the mini camera is also suitable for video streaming with 720p (HD-ready) or 1080p (Full HD). It can therefore be used in a variety of ways, for example in medical or security technology, in transport and logistics or as a component for kiosk systems.