Heating and shaking samples in microplates and PCR consumables are common laboratory processes in the fields of microbiology, biochemistry and cell culture, among others. With the new temperature controlled shaker, these work steps are now easily and efficiently carried out directly in the Brand Liquid Handling Station pipetting robot, without removing the plates. This not only saves time, but also reduces the risk of sample contamination. As a result, the advantages of laboratory automation can be utilised for other applications, including sample incubation and intensive stirring of samples during reactions at room temperature or higher.

Due to its modular design, installation of the temperature controlled shaker is quick and easy. It is placed on the worktable of the Liquid Handling Station and connected to a PC or laptop and the included controller via a USB port. The data stored in the controller software simplifies detection and integration of the unit in new and existing methods. Custom-moulded adapter plates ensure optimal heat transfer. These adapter plates are matched to the shape of plate bottoms, including microplates with a flat, U-shaped or V-shaped bottom.

96- and 384-well microplates and PCR plates can be shaken and heated. The shaker has a frequency range of 100 to 1,900rpm and can be operated at a maximum temperature of 90°C. To protect against overheating, the maximum operating temperature of each plate type (depending on the material) is individually stored in the software. Both functions can be used separately or together.