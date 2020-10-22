Super-resolution microscope launched

Bruker has introduced the Vutara VXL super-resolution fluorescence microscope for nanoscale biological imaging. The new system opens an affordable and easy-to-use path for both core facilities and individual investigators to enter the world of super-resolution imaging by incorporating Bruker’s single-molecule localisation (SML) technology in a streamlined system with compact footprint.

Vutara VXL serves as a biological microscopy workstation for research on DNA, RNA and proteins, from macromolecular complexes and super-structures, to chromatin structure and chromosomal substructures, to studying functional relationships in genomes and in various subcellular organelles. The system also supports advanced spatial biology research in extracellular matrix structures, extracellular vesicles (EV), virology, neuroscience, and live-cell imaging. When combined with Bruker’s microscope fluidics unit, Vutara VXL enables multiplexed imaging for targeted, sub-micrometer multiomics in genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics research. The Vutara VXL software already supports leading-edge methods, such as OligoSTORM, Optical Reconstruction of Chromatin Architecture (ORCA), and DNA PAINT labelling methodologies.

“I am thrilled about the release of Vutara VXL, as this instrument is fundamental in making SML microscopy more accessible to the scientific community, and to the spatial 3D genomics research community in particular,” said Jennifer E. Phillips-Cremins, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biotechnology and Genetics at the University of Pennsylvania. “Witnessing first-hand Bruker’s software and hardware development to enhance the spatial genomics capabilities that are required for my research bears testament to both their dedication and the functionality and versatility of the Vutara platform.”

“We believe that enabling 3D single-molecule localisation microscopy in the hands of more researchers will further advance a better understanding of cellular biology at the nano level, particularly in the emerging field of spatial omics imaging,” added Xiaomei Li, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager of Bruker’s Fluorescence Microscopy business. “Combined with its large field of view and ability to perform optical nanoscopy, Vutara VXL delivers multimodal capabilities and high-throughput data acquisition to enable a wider range of studies for spatially resolved genomics and transcriptomics.”