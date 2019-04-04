Sulphur chemiluminescence detection system launched

Shimadzu has released the Nexis SCD-2030 sulphur chemiluminescence detection system. It consists of a Nexis GC-2030 high-performance GC and the newly developed SCD-2030 sulphur chemiluminescence detector. With this product, Shimadzu serves a growing request for easy operation and maintenance as well as high stability even during long term operation for high selective and sensitive sulphur detection systems.

The sulphur in fossil fuels not only causes air pollution, but also interferes with catalysts during chemical reactions. Petrochemical companies are making efforts to reduce the sulphur content of fuels and have developed low sulphur gasolines containing only several tens of ppb or less. To accurately measure trace amounts of sulphur in fuel, a high sensitivity SCD detector is essential. Against this background, global sales of SCD detectors are expected to increase steadily in the future, and demand is growing for instruments that excel in highly sensitive detection.



The Nexis GC-2030, a next generation gas chromatograph, offers a high level of performance. It is based on the concept of usability and expandability for a wide variety of analytical applications, e.g. research and development and quality control in areas such as food, beverages, fragrances, gases and fuel cells. For these purposes, the Nexis GC-2030 can be equipped with any of a family of high-sensitivity detectors such as the newly developed sulphur chemiluminescence detector to create the Nexis SCD-2030 specialised system. It will deliver a new solution for low concentration sulphur component analysis to a variety of users.