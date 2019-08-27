Streamlining synthetic organic methods development

The DrySyn Spiral Evaporator from Asynt is enabling the Cresswell Group within the Department of Chemistry at the University of Bath (UK) to improve and streamline many aspects of their synthetic organic methods development.

The research activities of the Cresswell Group are focused on new reaction development, and the exploitation of novel or underutilised reactivity, catalysis, or reactive intermediates to solve longstanding problems in organic synthesis. Current major projects are centred on visible light photoredox catalysis and include developing new methods for nucleophilic borylation as well as investigating visible light-mediated alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling and visible light-mediated C(sp3)-H functionalisation reactions.

Dr Alex Cresswell, head of the Group, commented: "My lab is focused on the development and mechanistic understanding of new catalytic methods for organic synthesis. Our recent purchase of the DrySyn Spiral Evaporator has been greatly advantageous, as it allows us to vacuum down up to four different samples at a time, streamlining work-up procedures for multiple reactions. It saves so much time, and there is no need to worry about bumping. It removes all of the hassle associated with concentrating samples directly into vials, which you cannot easily attach to equipment such as rotary evaporators. Taking off high-boiling solvents like DMF and DMSO is another big plus. The evaporator has had heavy use since its arrival in our lab - it is not uncommon for my group to be queuing up to use it!"

The evaporator is a compact system offering rapid concentration of even high boiling solvents such as DMSO, DMF or water, without the need to heat to high temperatures. Using the product enables scientists to concentrate or dry samples directly from any tube or vial (up to 24mm neck diameter) in DrySyn reaction vial inserts, up to 4 samples at a time, all within the footprint of a hotplate. Combining the proven safety benefits of DrySyn with spiral plug evaporation technology, the evaporator offers fast and effective parallel evaporation in tubes or vials without solvent bumping thereby eliminating sample cross contamination.