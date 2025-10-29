Strategic partnership to accelerate large-scale peptide and protein manufacturing

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma (Aji Bio-Pharma), a provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, and Olon, specialists in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver innovative, large-scale drug substance manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, utilising Aji Bio-Pharma's microbial Corynex peptide and protein manufacturing platform and Olon's large-scale microbial fermentation capabilities.

This collaboration combines Aji Bio-Pharma's knowledge in microbial strain and process development with Olon's large-scale GMP manufacturing expertise, using fermenters with a capacity of over 100,000 litres. The partnership will advance the production of high-demand proteins and peptides, such as GLP-1 analogues, which play a critical role in treating obesity and Type II diabetes.

Yasuyuki Otake, corporate executive and general manager of the Bio-Pharma Services Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., said, "By joining forces, we can accelerate the development and supply of advanced peptides and proteins, supporting our customers and improving patient outcomes in a sustainable manner."

Andrea Conforto, S&M – VP CDMO Biotech, Olon, said, "Together, we provide a seamless path from development to large-scale commercial manufacturing, setting new standards for quality and sustainability in the industry."

In a joint statement on sustainability, Otake and Conforto said, "Sustainability is at the heart of our partnership. By combining environmentally friendly production with efficient and scalable large-scale fermentation, we aim to reduce the environmental footprint of biologics manufacturing to benefit our customers, the patients, and society as a whole."

Corynex, based on the gram-positive bacterium C. glutamicum, can streamline the manufacturing process by secreting soluble, biologically active targets directly into the media at high titers and purity. It is scalable, fast-growing, non-endotoxic, non-pathogenic, non-sporulating, and does not require an expression inducer like IPTG or methanol.

Olon combines expertise in microbial fermentation for CDMO and proprietary products, including high-potent or toxic compounds, utilising high-containment systems. With fermenters spanning from 1-255m³ and a total capacity of 5,000m³, Olon is one of Europe's largest third-party microbial fermentation producers.