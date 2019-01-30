Sterile transfer solutions expand

Powder containment and sterile transfer solutions provider, ChargePoint Technology has achieved HazLoc (Hazardous Area) certification for Verifi to further support customers in North America



The HazLoc certification has been granted by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) and will enable ChargePoint to expand its Verifi smart monitoring hub into the North American market.



The smart monitoring hub monitors usage of ChargePoint’s split butterfly valve (SBV), used to provide containment during pharmaceutical manufacturing.



It continuously records valve-use, providing data that allows production teams to manage and maintain their containment solution in a proactive and efficient manner. In turn, this helps assure operator safety and sterility assurance related performance during pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.



Chris Rombach, president at ChargePoint Technology, commented: “Having seen the positive impact and excellent response to Verifi in European markets, we are proud to bring it to North America. We can now give our customers more autonomy to improve operational performance and productivity, as well as helping them manage risk in their manufacturing processes.”



ChargePoint Technology has worked closely with CSA over the last two years to achieve the certification for Class 1 Zone 0 and Class II/III Zone 21, which was granted after an inspection of the company’s Liverpool, UK manufacturing headquarters in late 2018.



The company already holds Atmosphere Explosive (ATEX) and International Electro Commission (IEC) Explosive (Ex) certifications, allowing the use of Verifi in hazardous environments in Europe.