Stem cell analysis system gets US go-ahead

Laboratory automation and innovation specialist, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to distribute its Aquios Stem System in the United States.

Launched regionally in 2022, the Aquios Stem System enables complete automation for stem cell analysis, reducing hands-on time, turnaround time and human error. Stem cell transplants are a common way to treat leukemia.

This system uses a modular approach and was designed for automated analysis of CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells for in vitro diagnostics.

“A quick turnaround is crucial for patients awaiting stem cell transplants, so we understood the need to streamline and automate this complex workflow,” said Dr. Andreas Böhmler, Director of Strategic Marketing for Clinical Solutions.

“This workflow has remained relatively unchanged for nearly 25 years, and the Aquios Stem System is designed to improve efficiency and enable laboratory staff to accelerate their critical work in analysing and enumerating viable cells to help improve transplant outcomes.”

The system uses the Aquios Flow Cytometer, which combines sample preparation and analysis in one platform. Barcoded vials enable full traceability, providing a comprehensive audit trail. A single tube loader also allows for priority treatment of emergency samples, allowing laboratory staff to handle urgent requests.

For a typical five-day work week with ten specimen samples per day, the system reduces manual workload by approximately six hours.