Sphere Bio launches assay kit for single-cell analysis

Biotechnology company Sphere Bio has launched the Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit, a multiplexed assay developed for the company’s Cyto-Mine Chroma platform.

“The Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit leverages the advanced capabilities of Cyto-Mine Chroma to deliver precision in single-cell analysis,” said Sphere Bio director Dr Maryam Ahmadi.

The Cyto-Mine Chroma platform isolates the highest producing cells using fluorescence-based assays in picodroplets, selecting single cells based on secreted, surface and intracellular markers.

The kit helps to integrate analysis of antibody productivity and cell viability of monoclonal antibody producing cells.

“By integrating viability assessment with antibody detection, we can ensure that only the healthiest, most productive cells are selected, significantly improving the efficiency and outcomes of our customers’ research,” said Sphere Bio senior product manager for assays and applications Dr Xin Liu.

By simultaneously detected secreted antibodies and assessing a viability strain on the cell surface, the assay enables high-throughput screening of viable, high-producing clones in a single automated workflow.

The ability to screen out apoptotic clones at an early stage reduces the risk of false positives and ensures the quality and viability of the cells that are selected. This allows workflows to be completed faster and at a lower cost.