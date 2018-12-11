Spectrometers for use in forensic applications

Magritek has announced that it has been awarded a major contract by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for two Spinsolve 80 Carbon benchtop NMR spectrometers. The purchase was made through a competitive award process and will allow DEA laboratories in Virginia and California to use the latest benchtop NMR technology to assist in forensic analysis applications. has announced that it has been awarded a major contract by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for two Spinsolve 80 Carbon benchtop NMR spectrometers. The purchase was made through a competitive award process and will allow DEA laboratories in Virginia and California to use the latest benchtop NMR technology to assist in forensic analysis applications.

Speaking about this prestigious award, Magritek's CEO, Dr Hector Robert, says “We are very excited to be awarded this contract by the DEA. The selection of the 80MHz Spinsolve instrument with 1H, 19F and 13C nuclei provides a versatile system suited to the analysis of many substances studied in forensic science. The systems are supplied with autosamplers that enable the measurement of multiple samples with an automated and efficient workflow.”

The tender documentation provided a comprehensive list of requirements for these systems. To quote the application: “These specifications apply to a low-resolution nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of controlled and non-controlled substances. Requirements necessitate that the low-resolution NMR be a 100% cryogen-free, portable self-contained single unit capable of fitting on a standard laboratory benchtop.” It went on to describe the agency's quantitative needs: “The low-resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectrometer is a confirmatory technique for isomer differentiation, identification, and purity determination. For quantitative analysis, NMR is the only technique that can quantify at any purity level without requiring the compound of interest. One material of known purity can be used to quantify all components in solution from one spectrum.” Confirmed by Dr Robert, Magritek was able to meet all requested criteria of the contract.