Specific, intermediate glycemic control marker for diabetes

EKF Diagnostics has announced the availability of a liquid, enzymatic test for glycated albumin (GA) that was recently FDA cleared for sales in the USA. GA, used for intermediate term monitoring of glycemic control in diabetes patients, is being showcased at the 2019 AACC Clinical Lab Expo. EKF is the exclusive distributor of the Lucica Glycated Albumin-L test manufactured by Asahi-Kasei Pharma Corporation of Japan.

The Lucica Glycated Albumin-L test is intended to be used for the quantitative measurement of GA in human serum on compatible clinical chemistry analysers with open channel capability. It specifically measures both glycated albumin (enzymatic) and total albumin (BCP) in separate reactions. Results are expressed as a ratio (%) of glycated albumin to total albumin, thus minimizing differences in protein concentrations between patients.

Visitors to EKF Diagnostics’ booth will also have the opportunity to meet the inventor of this enzymatic method for GA, Takuji Kohzuma Ph.D., Chief Researcher, Diagnostics and Clinical Development for Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation. For the development of this methodology, Dr Kohzuma was awarded the ‘Prize of Technology’ by the Japanese Society of Clinical Chemistry in 2005. The Lucica GA has been one of the most widely used and published enzymatic GA methods in the world and EKF Diagnostics is now partnering with Asahi-Kasei Pharma Corporation with distribution of the FDA cleared test in the U.S.

There is peer-reviewed literature supporting the use of glycated albumin (GA) as a good marker of glycemic control based on clinical outcomes, for microvascular complications, macrovascular complications, diabetes risk, prognosis in hemodialysis patients and predicting pregnancy outcomes. GA has been shown to be useful for the intermediate term monitoring of glycemic control in patients with diabetes.