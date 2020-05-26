LAUDA is expanding its product range of reliable laboratory devices for a wide spectrum of applications with the new Varioshake shakers. The LAUDA Varioshake product line comprises ten shakers in three sizes with five different shaking motions, as well as three shaking incubators in three sizes with a circular motion. The Varioshake shakers feature GFL Technology and represent the many years of experience and outstanding quality of premium manufacturer, GFL Technology became part of the LAUDA Group at the end of 2018.

Shakers for reliable continuous operation

The shakers are used for mixing a variety of liquids or powders, prevent sedimentation or are used for oxygen enrichment and sample preparation. LAUDA Varioshake shakers are extremely user-friendly, robust and durable and are therefore the ideal companion for everyday work in the laboratory. Their sturdy, low-wear mechanical system ensures ex-tremely smooth operation and reliable continuous duty. The electronics system controls the soft start. With a space saving of up to 35 percent compared to the previous model, Varioshake shakers are adapted to the limited space available in laboratories.

Available in versions with a load bearing capacity from 8 to 30 kg and work sur-faces up to 676 x 540 mm. Depending on the model, the devices are equipped with user-friendly analog or digital control. The Varioshake VS 8 OE and VS 8 BE models stand out in particular: They are extremely compact and offer an extended ambient temperature range up to 60 °C (instead of the 50 °C typical for series produc-tion) for use in incubators. They also offer a usable vol-ume of 45 to 150 l with shaking areas up to 676 x 540 mm and excellent temperature stability of ±0.2 K. All the Varioshake shakers are equipped with a large number of possible shaking movements. From orbital shakers for round vessels, such as Erlenmeyer flasks or petri dishes, and horizontal shakers to Varioshake overhead shakers with 360° rotation, the Varioshake product line offers movement patterns for a wide range of applications.

The extensive accessory range enables the devices to be tailored to individual requirements. The modular system provides easy exchange and quick and easy adjustment to virtually any size or form of ves-sel. The range of accessories includes adhesive mats, universal attachments, trays, racks and clamps. In addition to this, almost all of the auxiliary equipment is globally compatible within the Varioshake shaker product range. Quick and easy retrofitting is therefore no problem.

"The LAUDA Varioshake shakers mean that we are adding another core piece of GFL laboratory technology to the extensive LAUDA portfolio. With LAUDA Hydro and LAUDA Varioshake, we have already successfully introduced two LAUDA-GFL appliance lines this year. We will complete the reorganization in the course of this year." Dr. Gunther Wobser, Managing Director of LAUDA.