Secure sample tracking

Ziath now offers a complete OEM design, development and supply service based upon its experience of creating high-performance 2D barcoded tube scanners and rack readers for biobanking, compound library, pathology and Covid-19 sample management applications.

The company has established itself as an international manufacturer and supplier of instruments for tracking samples through a laboratory work flow using 2D-barcodes. It has recently achieved significant success by offered its design and technology to other life science vendors and suppliers through OEM contracts.

Steve Knight at Ziath comments, "The principal advantages of an OEM arrangement include reducing the time to market, reduced R&D expenditure compared to an in-house development and leveraging our proven and verified high performance designs. We offer several levels of customisation to our OEM clients. The simplest scenario involves rebranding of one of our off-the-shelf products whereby the client’s branding is applied to the instrument and documentation. The opening “splash” screen of the control software can also carry the client's branding. A more sophisticated OEM arrangement is available whereby a standard product can be supplied in the client’s own house colours, with their own branding and serial number labels. Manuals, documentation and the basic software are all customised into the client’s house colours.

"In these first two OEM arrangements all regulatory responsibilities and documents retain Ziath as the manufacturer. We also offer fully customised and unique product design and development tailoring the proven sample tracking performance of its base instrument exactly to a client’s needs. In this OEM arrangement all labelling, branding, documentation and software is transformed into the client’s brand identity. In addition, the regulatory requirements, such as ISO and CE certification, are transferred to the client, with full supporting documentation, for the client to register in their own name. All file structures are customised to remove Ziath reference and the unit can be “locked” to only operate with the client’s own software.”