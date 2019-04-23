Jackson ImmunoResearch, manufacturer of secondary antibodies for the life science market, announces a new range of products for scientists developing single-domain VHH antibodies.

The new Anti-Alpaca secondary antibody product line targets the IgG repertoire of camelid immunoglobulins, including whole molecule, subclass and VHH domain specificities. They are raised against alpaca and cross-react with llama.

Anti-Alpaca IgG subclasses 2+3 specific antibodies enable scientists to monitor immune response and pinpoint the optimal B cell harvest timeframe. Anti-Alpaca VHH domain antibodies were also developed to detect single-domain antibodies across all immunotechniques and will be an indispensable tool in diagnostics and drug development.

David A. Fancy PhD, chief operating officer, commented: "Jackson ImmunoResearch is very excited to bring anti-camelid secondary antibodies to the marketplace. The single-domain antibody market is rapidly expanding. These antibodies are 1/10th the size of canonical immunoglobulins making them ideal for drug delivery and super-resolution imaging, among many other potential uses. Secondary antibodies for VHH discovery are designed to support research needs, reduce project time and improve success rates."