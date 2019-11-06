Scientists invited to enter competition to win a three-month instrument placement

Fluidic Analytics, an expert in protein analysis, is inviting scientists to participate in a competition for a chance to use the new Fluidity One-W to investigate a protein interaction of their choice. This newest instrument from Fluidic Analytics is set to transform the field of protein interaction analysis and will launch in November at the PEGS Europe Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit (18-22 November 2019 - Lisbon, Portugal).

To celebrate the upcoming launch, Fluidic Analytics is announcing the opening of its ‘Be the One-With a great idea’ competition on stand F4 at the ELRIG Drug Discovery conference. The winning researcher will receive a three-month instrument placement, as well as consumables and training to help study their proposed protein interaction with this groundbreaking new technique. Entering the competition is easy, simply outline your proposed study via a short online form at www.fluidic.com/win2019.

Dr Andrew Lynn, CEO of Fluidic Analytics commented; “We understand that great ideas need the right tools to make them a success, which is why we’ve created our ‘Be the One-With a great idea’ competition. We want to recognise researchers with great ideas that have been frustrated by the lack of appropriate tools to understand protein interactions, and provide them with the enabling technology to bring their ideas to life. This competition reflects our long-term vision at Fluidic: a world where detailed insights about proteins and their interactions transforms our understanding of biology. We believe the next big breakthroughs will come from researchers armed with a better understanding of protein interactions – and we’re building the tools to make that happen."

Entries are being accepted now until December 31st.