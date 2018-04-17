Scientists could win spectroscopy training course

In celebration of the launch of its IRSpirit FTIR spectrophotometer, Shimadzu UK is running a prize draw open to UK-based scientists, for a free spectroscopy training course (worth £1,200). The IRSpirit combines simple operation and dependable reliability in a footprint that's smaller than an A3 size sheet of paper, so it can fit almost anywhere. Weighing only 8.5kg, it can be used with accessories from other manufacturers­ so users have real flexibility. UK scientists wanting to take part in the IRSpirit prize draw need to visit the Shimadzu UK website ­ and submit their entries before 5pm on Friday 25th May.

Ideal for applications in the pharmaceutical, chemical and food industries as well as academic institutions, the compact IRSpirit uses technology developed for higher-end models to offer excellent sensitivity for the highest quality data. Its humidity-resistant design­ featuring aluminium die cast body and humidity-resistant components means the system is extremely reliable, even in harsh temperatures and high humidity.

Users with minimal FTIR experience will find the product very easy to use as it comes with 23 pre-set application programmes as standard. There is no need to adjust parameters, users simply have to select the analysis purpose and accessory. Then with one click they can measure multiple samples.

The winner of the prize draw will receive a free, UK-based spectroscopy training course, fully customised to their needs. Topics can include, but are not limited to: theory behind infra-red and UV-vis spectroscopy; application support; maintenance; and troubleshooting. The training course will be held at the winner's UK laboratory at a mutually suitable date.