Science freelancing platform surpasses 10,000 experts

Online platform for freelance scientists, Kolabtree, is the first specialist science platform to surpass 10,000 registered freelancers. The company is more equipped than ever to enable access to the specialist skills required for projects, such as analysing data, designing a clinical trial, helping with regulatory approval or scientific writing. These skills help businesses to develop new products, conduct robust research and grow their businesses.

Launched in 2015, Kolabtree is an on-demand marketplace that connects businesses with highly qualified scientists and academics. With the aim of making scientific expertise easily accessible, it helps organisations hire experts on demand. Each month, over 400 projects that require the skills of a specialist are posted on the platform. Businesses simply enter their requirements and receive quotes from qualified freelancers, usually within 24 hours. Over 2,500 businesses have successfully completed projects with the help of the global network of freelance experts.

“Access to specialist skills used to be a privilege reserved for large companies with extensive budgets,” explained Ashmita Das, CEO. “All businesses deserve access to the skills they need to thrive and Kolabtree provides a mechanism of linking small and medium sized businesses with scientific experts. As our pool of freelancers increases, we will be able to match the skills of the freelancer even more precisely with the requirements of a project.

“As the gig economy sweeps across industries, it’s clear that highly skilled knowledge workers have a role to play,” added Das. “In a time of uncertainty, the platform provides access to these skills by removing the financial, political and geographic barriers. The global database of highly skilled PhD scientists also proves that the gig economy and freelance work can only be a positive for the scientific community. It gives businesses access to the right skills when they need them and also allows talented scientists to work on a range of projects, broadening their own skill sets.”

Scientists on the platform are from a range of traditional and interdisciplinary disciplines, ranging from scientists who specialise in medical statistics, to neuroscientists who are experts in mathematical modelling. They include scientists from NASA, MIT, the University of Cambridge and more. The freelancers, over 60% of whom hold PhDs, are either independent consultants, experienced scientists or early career researchers looking to supplement their full-time roles with part-time work. With access to a diverse range of projects, scientists have a chance to make a real-world impact, while earning suitable consulting fees. With an increase of 150% in freelancer registrations from 2018-2019, there is a clear interest among the research community to go freelance and collaborate with industries across borders.