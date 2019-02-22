Scalable ChIP workflow

Chromatrap has entered into a partnership with Covaris to offer a highly scalable and simple ChIP workflow, enabling researchers to easily isolate protein-DNA complexes for downstream applications, such as ChIP-Seq, ChIP-qPCR, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and mass spectrometry (MS).

Preparing samples for Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) has traditionally been a multi-step, time-consuming and error-prone workflow. Pairing the bead-free Chromatrap immunoprecipitation system with the Covaris truChIP and AFA sample preparation technologies enables investigators to rapidly profile protein-DNA interactions of interest. By combining the two technologies, researchers now have access to a compatible and optimised workflow that increases productivity and allows the user to gain better results with higher quality samples.

Chromatrap, the automation-compatible spin column-based approach, eliminates many of the challenges encountered when working with magnetic beads. This rapid centrifugation-based protocol requires only three simple washes using individual spin columns or 96-well plates and can be completed in a single day. In contrast, typical bead-based workflows take around 10 hours with over 10 wash steps and incubations.

Using the Covaris Adaptive Focused Acoustics (AFA) technology, researchers can easily isolate and reproducibly shear soluble chromatin without disrupting the protein-DNA interactions for immunoprecipitation with bead-free Chromatrap Protein A and G ChIP kits.