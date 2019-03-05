Sanitary seals for pharmaceutical sector

Dichtomatik. The new DuPont Kalrez LS390 series of perfluoroelastomer sanitary seals have been designed specifically for use in sectors that include life science, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical. They provide longer seal life and tighter sealing, which improves productivity and process optimisation. Moreover, the new seals create a safer environment in the day-to-day running of process plants and manufacturing facilities. The seals are available in the UK from authorised distributor

There are a number of problems that can be experienced in sanitary seal applications, many of which are related to thermal and chemical resistance challenges, compression set (permanent deformation), and high static friction (stiction). Such issues can lead to intrusion in the production line or dead space, which in turn elevates the risk of contamination or leakage.

Kalrez LS390 has been purpose-designed to overcome these common challenges by providing high hardness properties (Shore A3 88), low stiction, temperature resistance up to 220°C and outstanding chemical resistance to process chemicals, WFI (water for injection), and SIP and/or CIP processes. For users, these properties facilitate greater MTBR (mean time between repair), delivering bottom-line cost savings.

Among early adopters of the parts is a major pharmaceutical plant in Japan. Here, Kalrez LS390 has successfully been deployed in an infusion-drop product operation that uses pure steam SIP. The manufacturer chose the seal because of its improved chemical resistance and low stiction performance.

Problems had been experienced previously with the company’s existing material (silicone rubber seals), which had issues with steam resistance and high stiction, resulting in a short maintenance period of six months. However, after switching to Kalrez LS390, the performance improvements have been substantial; the sanitary seals provide excellent resistance to chemicals and pure steam SIP, lasting a year without any damage on the contacting surface. These performance attributes have helped to increase productivity, lower maintenance costs and minimise unscheduled downtime, resulting in lower TCO (total cost of ownership).

As a result of their grey colour, these seals offer easy identification for correct material selection and application. The perfluoroelastomer can also be used in applications other than sanitary seals.