Safe evaporation under inert atmosphere

Genevac has introduced its HT Series 3 evaporators with an Inert Gas Purge (IGP) option that enable safe operation even when removing highly explosive solvents such as diethyl ether.



To eliminate these risks, the IGP system purges the air from the HT Series 3 evaporator using an inert gas prior to commencing the evaporation process. As the highest risk of explosion exists at the beginning of the evaporation, when there is a mixture of solvent vapour and oxygen in the evaporation chamber, the IGP may be ‘locked on’, ensuring all users are automatically protected by this facility.



The IGP option can also be useful where an inert atmosphere is required to help protect hygroscopic or oxygen sensitive samples at the end of the evaporation or concentration process. IGP controls gases entering the evaporator, therefore at the end of the evaporation process, instead of releasing the vacuum by letting air into the chamber, inert gas is introduced instead. The inert gas atmosphere in the evaporator is maintained until the user opens the system to retrieve their samples.



Incorporating a high-performance vacuum pump, the latest touchscreen technology and a sleek ergonomic design, the HT Series 3 makes optimising evaporation processes effortless. Intuitive touchscreen controls enhance monitoring and review of the whole evaporation process. For popular solvent removal protocols pre-set ‘Press & Go’ methods make operation easy and productive even for occasional users. Simplified manual and automatic programming means even the most complex multi-stage evaporation methods can be set-up and run quickly and easily. The HT Series 3 evaporator accommodates a wide range of sample formats including microtubes, microplates and flasks.