Reusable microplate

eNuvio has launched acompletely reusable 3D cell culture microplate. Scientific research currently consumes high-volumes of single-use plastics - from serological pipettes and pipette tips to vials and culture microplates - these are just a few of the many plastic items thrown in the garbage in labs everyday. The reusable EB-Plate comes to the market at the right time as the demand for 3D cell culture microplates is high, conventional plastic plates are currently in short supply, and the zero waste movement is becoming increasingly popular in laboratories. As with many emerging environmentally friendly options, it’s no surprise that the reusable and virtually indestructible EB-Plate comes in at a higher cost compared to its plastic counterparts. According to the company, the new plates pay for themselves after approximately 5-8 uses, and can be reused many times more.

eNuvio understands the hesitation to switch from tried-and-true devices to new tools, but asserts that in the case of the EB-Plate, scientists don’t have to compromise quality when switching from conventional single-use microplates to a greener choice. This new plate allows researchers to generate embryoid bodies, the necessary first step to growing larger self-assembled 3D cultures known as spheroids or organoids from stem cells. Owing to the unique geometry of each microwell, uniformly-sized spheroids can be generated with high reproducibility, and the high-transmissive plate bottom enables high-quality optical observation. The company anticipates that researchers will benefit from this environmentally-friendly device for a long time, both scientifically and economically.