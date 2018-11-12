Reservoir troughs for multi-channel pipetting

Porvair Sciences has introduced new eight- and 12-channel reservoir troughs to help improve multichannel pipetting convenience and productivity in high-throughput laboratories.

The reservoir troughs are designed to hold liquid reagents in precise rows that align with eight-channel and 12-channel pipettes, allowing researchers to simultaneously aspirate or dispense fluids in all channels. These reservoir troughs help laboratories improve productivity by increasing the speed and precision that technicians are able to perform serial dilutions or dispense different reagents using multichannel pipettors.

Manufactured from high-quality white Polystyrene or clear Polyethylene Terephthalate (PETG) the troughs are durable ensuring long-term reliable performance. The PETG reservoir troughs are autoclavable and a clear cover is available for both the eight- and 12-channel reservoirs.

The design incorporates a v-shaped bottom with a residual volume of 200µL, reducing dead volume and minimising waste. For benchtop stability, the reservoir troughs are designed to fit snugly on top of Porvair’s 96-well multi-tier base plate. The eight-channel reservoir trough has a total capacity of 56mL, with a 1mL to 7mL capacity per channel. The 12-channel reservoir trough has a 36mL total capacity with a channel capacity of 1mL to 3mL.

Steve Knight of Porvair Sciences commented, “Labs will find our new reservoir trays handy tools for adding samples, standards or reagents in high-throughput applications that involve use of multichannel pipettes.” He added, “They can also be used for invitro incubation, drug-to-drug interaction and caco-2 cell applications.”