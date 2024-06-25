Report demonstrates liquid flowmeter efficacy

Technology innovator Testa Analytical has published a new technical study that demonstrates the utility of its non-invasive liquid flowmeter for validating the performance of HPLC systems across a wide range of different solvents.

HPLC separation protocols employ many different solvents to accommodate the unique properties of different analytes. Ensuring consistent elution profiles is a key requirement to ensure reproducible results. Continuous monitoring of the delivered HPLC eluent flow rate is therefore essential when permanent validation of results is desired or necessary as it is in regulated industries.

Non-invasive liquid flowmeters from TESTA Analytical are designed and proven to deliver accurate flow rate data in real-time thus fulfilling the requirements for continuous monitoring. However, like any flow measurement device, these flowmeters require a solvent-specific calibration to provide absolute flow rate data.

In the technical study - proof of validity of performance of the HPLC flowmeter, was assessed by measuring the apparent flow rate obtained with different solvents, using the device calibrated in pure water.

Reported data shows that use of the HPLC flowmeter over a range of nine different solvents follows a well-defined response function. Further this experiment shows how HPLC flowmeters from TESTA Analytical can be used to accurately monitor flow rates of a wide range of solvents in real-time. This capability demonstrates that the HPLC flowmeter is a valuable tool for determination of solvent specific calibration factors. This technological advance will allow scientists to generate absolutely correct flow rate data for almost any HPLC application. The demonstrated versatility of the HPLC flowmeter represents a major advance in assuring the validity of HPLC results obtained with any solvent.