Removing phospholipids and proteins

Scientists can now simultaneously remove phospholipids and proteins in a single, simple procedure with new Resprep PLR (phospholipid removal) SPE products.

Whole blood, serum and plasma all contain proteins and phospholipids that can interfere with target analytes and hasten the need for instrument maintenance. It’s important to remove them from samples prior to analysis to avoid signal suppression, and Resprep PLR SPE cartridges or 96-well plates make this an easy task by combining protein precipitation and phospholipid removal in one sample preparation process.

No analyte-specific method development is required because the same procedure can be used for samples containing acids, bases, or neutral compounds. In addition, effective removal of phospholipids and proteins from sample extracts reduces contamination, minimising the frequency of instrument maintenance.