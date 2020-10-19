Reliable quantification of libraries

PCR Biosystems has expanded its range of specialist molecular biology kits with the introduction of NGSBIO Library Quant Kit for Illumina. The new kit contains all the components necessary for accurate and sensitive quantification of DNA libraries prior to next generation sequencing (NGS) with Illumina platforms. Employed for the vast majority of NGS, the Illumina system requires quantification of libraries prior to sequencing to ensure the correct amount of library is loaded into the machine. This is essential for generating the maximum amount of clustering data possible per run, saving valuable time and money. An easy-to-see blue version of the kit has also been launched, containing a blue qPCR mix for greater pipetting precision and accuracy.

NGSBIO Library Quant Kit offers consistent and reliable quantification across a wide range of sample types, concentrations, fragment sizes and GC content. The kit contains 5 DNA standards, primers specific to the P5 and P7 Illumina adapter sequences, a convenient library dilution buffer and qPCRBIO SyGreen Mix or qPCRBIO SyGreen Blue Mix. The blue qPCR mix contains a non-reactive dye to improve reaction mix visibility and is particularly useful when using small reaction volumes or white plates.

PCR Biosystems also provides a free online calculation tool to help scientists quickly and easily analyse results generated with the NGSBIO Library Quant Kit. While anyone can benefit from this tool, it is particularly valuable to those who are new to NGS. Users can download the results in a pdf, or email the results to themselves with the additional benefit of accessing the data online for up to 30 days.