Releasable antibodies for label-free cells

11th March 2019


The new REAlease Releasable Antibodies from Miltenyi Biotec are based on the innovative REAlease Fluorochrome Technology and allow for the removal of antibodies after cell sorting in just one step. Sorted cells are label-free to provide maximal flexibility in downstream applications.
 
Multicolour flow cytometry-based cell sorting is the method of choice for isolating specific cell subsets. However, downstream applications using isolated cells are often limited since fluorescence channels and epitopes are blocked by the antibody-fluorochrome conjugates utilised for the flow sorting process. Miltenyi Biotec’s REAlease Releasable Antibodies with the REAlease Fluorochrome Technology can be removed from cells after sorting. The resulting unlabelled cells expand the options for downstream applications.   
 
Benefits include: marker epitopes become accessible again for downstream applications (e.g. cell culture experiments and cell analysis); fluorescence channels become available again for analysis of relabeled cells (e.g. microscopy applications); and it enables sequential flow sorting cycles for the isolation of specific cell subsets.
 
 


