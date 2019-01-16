subscribe
 

Analytical Techniques

Refracter/viscometer aims to set new standards

16th January 2019


The AYE Combo refractometer/viscometer from Testa Analytical Solutions aims to set a new standard for the detection of intrinsic viscosity of highly diluted samples. 

The instrument is designed to have a high-performance refractometer as an integral part of the viscometer, therefore both concentration and viscosity are measured at exactly the same time on the very same sample segment. 

As a consequence, the AYE Combo refractometer/viscometer allows a much more accurate determination of molecular parameters and is particular suitable for applications focused on determining the structure and branching of complex polymers. 

Using a viscometer within a GPC/SEC system,requires a source of a concentration signal to complete the necessary calculations. The limitation of using a standard differential refractive index (DRI) detector for this task is that it must deliver a corresponding concentration signal for each point on the viscosity curve. This is possible with two separate instruments, precision of the results however, will be limited due to the volume difference of the detectors. A combination instrument, such as the AYE Combo, where both detectors are integral part of each other, overcomes these limitations and allows a much better determination of the sample under investigation. 


Tags: 
Testa
Refracter
viscometer
AYE Combo


Related Stories: 
Ultra-sensitive online viscometer
Optimised zeta potential measurement
Differential refractometer for precise dn/dc determination
Automatic determination of zeta potential isoelectric point
Characterising nanogels

 

Subscribe


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close