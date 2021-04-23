Free magazine subscription

Free Magazine Subscription

Redefining stem cell research

Integra Biosciences’ Viaflo electronic pipettes are helping denovoMatrix in Dresden, Germany, to produce modular, biomimetic coatings for cell culture plasticware that can be tailored to recreate a large variety of conditions for testing adherent cell cultures.

Chief Scientific Officer Dr Richard Wetzel explains “We have developed a range of pre-coated cell culture plasticware – screenMatrix and myMatrix – and use the Viaflo pipettes to prepare and fix the biomimetic coating onto these products.”

He adds:"We have multichannel and single channel Viaflo pipettes in a range of sizes, including 100, 300 and 1250 µl. The Repeat Dispense function saves a lot of time compared to pipetting aliquots one at a time, and the automatic Pipet/Mix function is also really handy – it simplifies the process and ensures that your solution is uniformly mixed. Quality of results is vital, and we know that we can trust the accuracy of the pipettes; we don’t need to double-check whether the pipette is doing what it should. The GripTips pipette tips are always correctly aligned and locked on, and the Ggreen Choice refill inserts reduce wastage."

Tags: 
integra
pipettes
denovomatrix
Free Magazine Subscription

Recent Issues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 