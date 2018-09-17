Redefining protein analysis

Proteins are the building blocks of life. They form the structure of cells, regulate cellular activity and carry out the biochemical processes that underpin function in every living organism. To understand proteins and their function, we must understand the way they fold, aggregate and interact. Fluidic Analytics has launched its Fluidity One system, which gives scientists the ability to observe these phenomena in a biologically relevant context, by measuring the size and concentration of proteins in their native state, without the need for surfaces or matrices. This technology can be applied to fundamental scientific research applications and the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. The Fluidity One system was showcased during the MipTec Exhibition, part of Basel Life 2018.

Dr Andrew Lynn, CEO, Fluidic Analytics syas: "The Fluidity One offers a fundamentally better way to characterise proteins­ in solution, in their native state, and without the need for surfaces, matrices or ionisation. This approach gives our customers access to unique quantitative insights into protein behaviour that are not accessible using other approaches."

Prof Tuomas Knowles, the company's chief scientific officer says: "We envision a world where information about proteins and their behaviour transforms our understanding of how the biological world operates. The Fluidity One is the first in a series of products that will make it easier for our customers to extract unprecedented insights for an ever-expanding range of applications."

Built on peer-reviewed science and patented fluidic separation and detection technology, the Fluidity One system analyses protein in solution and in their natural state using microfluidic diffusional sizing (MDS). By simply loading 5 µL onto the chip, a scientist can rapidly measure changes in protein size caused by folding, aggregation or interactions with other proteins in a biologically relevant context.