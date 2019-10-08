A record breaking edition of analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo

The 14th edition of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and the co-located Pharma Pro&Pack show, held from September 19 to 21, 2019 in Hyderabad garnered terrific response from both visitors and exhibitors. Spread across 12,500 square metres at Hitex Exhibition Centre, analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo along with Pharma Pro&Pack addressed the needs of and catered to the Southern market of pharmaceutical, food processing, production, research and development industries in India.

Hyderabad was the pertinent location for the trade fairs and over 12,832 visitors attended over the period of three days, which surpassed the number of visitors in 2018 by 33%.

Bhupinder Singh on the footprint of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo sais: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response the trade fairs have received. The South pharma, food processing, production and R&D market needs a singular platform that brings together the entire eco-system on one stage and analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack are doing just that!”

The 14th edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo witnessed a surge in the exhibitor count as well. Brands such as Merck Life Science, Jekson Vision, Avantor Performance Materials India, GD Lab Solutions and IDEX India participated in the trade fairs.

Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, Deputy CEO at Messe München, is more than satisfied with the result: “The great success of this year’s event not only underlines the importance of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo. It also highlights the huge potential of the Indian laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics market that plays a major role globally.”

Highlights: Co-location and supporting programme

The co-located trade fair Pharma Pro&Pack focused on the production and packaging aspect of the pharmaceutical industry. Concentrating on a niche market, Pharma Pro&Pack highlighted the best of the industry while giving a platform to showcase their production capabilities.

Alongside the display of the latest technologies, analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo also conducted a conference and the popular Buyer-Seller forum. The conference focused on the theme AI, Analytics and Automation: New realities of pharma research and development.

The Buyer-Seller forum has successfully enabled numerous buyers to evaluate and identify sellers as prospective business collaborators. More than 1390 meetings were conducted at the Buyer-Seller forum at the trade fairs. Notable brands such as Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hetero Drugs, Mylan Laboratories, CSIR and Sipra Labs were part of the forum.